IGNOU TEE December 2023 Date Sheet Released At ignou.ac.in- Steps To Check Schedule Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is set to conduct the term-end examination and has released the date sheets for the same. Based on the announcement, the exam will start on December 1, 2023, and conclude on January 5, 2023. The candidates appearing for the examination can check the details and the schedule of the examination on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

The candidates should be aware that in order to fill out the examination form, they must have finished the minimum amount of time necessary to complete the courses in accordance with the program's requirements and have submitted the needed number of assignments in the courses by the due date, when applicable.

The exams for all courses in a group are held at the same time and date, and requests for dates to be changed won't be taken into consideration. Candidates are advised that the schedule is provisional. The university will update the website if there are any changes.

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Date Sheet – Steps to Download

Step 1- Visit the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in

Step 2- Once the homepage appears, select the, "Tentative Datesheet for Term End Examination December 2023" option.

Step 3- You will be redirected to a PDF with the details.

Step 4- Candidates are advised to download the PDF and have a printed copy for future reference.

The candidates appearing for the exams are advised to keep a tab on the official website for more updates and any future changes.