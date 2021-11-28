IIM CAT 2021 today, check dress code and last minute tips here

New Delhi: Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 28). CAT 2021 will be held in three shifts-- 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm till 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

As per reports, as many as 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for CAT 2021. IIM CAT 2021 will be conducted today in centres across 158 cities in three sessions.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 was released on October 27.

Check the dress code guidelines here:

1. Masks are mandatory, no entry in exam halls without it.

2. Bags are not allowed inside exam hall.

3. Footwear with high heels or thick soles are not allowed.

4. Jeans, trousers, or pants, etc. should not have many pockets.

5. Candidates can wear socks, cardigans, plain pullovers and sweaters with no pockets.

6. Garments with large buttons are not allowed.

7. Avoid wearing any kind of jewellery or metal accessory.

8. Candidates should not wear henna on their hands.

Check last minute tips here:

1. Candidates must carry their CAT 2021 admit card and ID proof to the exam center. Admit cards should be downloaded and printed on A4 paper.

2. Candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the gate closes.

3. CAT will be held on a computer based test (CBT) mode.

4. Candidates will not be permitted to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

5. Candidates will have 40 minutes for each section and PwD candidates will be allotted 53 minutes and 20 seconds. Some questions will be multiple-choice type (MCQs) in the CAT 2021 papers.

CAT exam is conducted for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

