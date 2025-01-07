IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 Released At jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IIT JAM Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the IIT JAM 2025 admit cards on Monday, January 6. Candidates appearing for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 can download their admit cards from the official website: jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM 2025 registration started on September 3, 2024. The application deadline was extended to October 18, 2024, and candidates could make changes to exam cities, test papers, category, or gender until November 18, 2024.

IIT Delhi will conduct the JAM 2025 exam on February 2, 2025, in two sessions. The test will be held as a Computer-Based Exam with seven subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). Candidates who pass JAM 2025 can apply for admission to approximately 3,000 seats in IITs for the 2025-26 academic year.

IIT JAM Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official IIT JAM website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the link for downloading the IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 available on the homepage.

Log in by entering your credentials and then click on submit.

Review the admit card and verify all the details.

Download the admit card and print a copy for future reference.

No additional evaluation, like a suitability test or interview, is needed for admission to the programs offered by participating institutes under JAM 2025. The JAM 2025 admit card includes key details such as the candidate's name, photo, signature, and contact information. It also provides exam-related details like the date, time, and venue of the test. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam center. Along with the admit card, they should carry a valid photo ID and any other required documents as proof of identity.