IIT JEE Advanced 2025 Paper 1, Paper 2 Exam Date Released At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Details Here

IIT JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has announced that the JEE Advanced 2025 exam will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025. This engineering entrance exam serves as a pathway for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE Advanced 2025 will comprise two papers: Paper 1, scheduled from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST, and Paper 2, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST. The detailed schedule, including registration dates and admit card release timelines, will be available on the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in, which will also provide step-by-step guidance on the application and examination process.

IIT Kanpur is expected to begin the application process for JEE Advanced 2025 in April 2025. Only candidates who qualify in the JEE Main exam will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has recently reverted to its earlier eligibility guidelines for the number of attempts allowed for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. This comes after a temporary decision to increase the number of attempts from two to three for this year.

IIT JEE Advanced 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Open the ‘JEE Advanced registration portal’ and log in using your JEE (Main) 2025 application number and password.

Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit your application.

Download and print the submitted form for future reference.

IIT JEE Advanced 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates born on or after October 1, 2000, are eligible to apply. A five-year age relaxation is granted to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, making those born on or after October 1, 1995, eligible. Applicants must have appeared for their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2023, 2024, or 2025, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Those who appeared for Class 12 in 2022 or earlier are not eligible, regardless of the subjects taken.

Candidates admitted to a preparatory course at any IIT in 2024 are eligible to apply. However, candidates whose admission to any IIT was canceled after joining for any reason are not eligible to appear.

JEE Advanced 2024: Application Fee

The application fee for JEE Advanced differs based on the candidate's category. Female candidates (all categories), as well as SC, ST, and PwD candidates, need to pay ₹1,450, while candidates from other categories are required to pay ₹2,900. Foreign nationals, including PIO/OCI candidates, must pay USD 90 if residing in SAARC countries and USD 180 if residing in non-SAARC countries.