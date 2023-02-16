topStoriesenglish2573747
INDIA POST GDS RECRUITMENT 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Last Date Today to Apply for Over 40,000 Vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to fill vacant posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Today (February 16) is the last date to apply for over 40,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancies released by India Post. As per a notification released on India Post's official website (www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in), the 2023 GDS recruitment drive is being held to fill vacant posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Edit/Correction Window

The Edit/Correction Window for applicants will open from 17.02.2023 to 19.02.2023.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Educational qualification 

  • Candidates should have the Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects).
     
  • Candidates should have studied the local language at least up to Secondary standard as compulsory or elective subjects.

India Post Recruitment: Age limit

As on 16.02.2023, the minimum age is 18 and the maximum age is 40.

GDS Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates who wish to participate in India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 drive need to send their applications online at www.indiapostgdsonline.in. Applications sent via any other mode shall not be entertained. 

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 100. Payment of fee is exempted for all female, SC/ST, PwD and Transwomen candidates.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Check official notification

GDS Recruitment: Check state-wise vacancy details

