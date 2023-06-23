IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited Gears Up For 3rd Edition of EduFuture Excellence Awards

India, 20th June, 2023: IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (formerly Zee Digital) is gearing up for the 3rd edition of EduFuture Excellence Awards. Teachers and Educational Institutions play a vital role in contributing to the overall growth and shaping a sustainable future for students. Be it doctors, engineers, pilots, artists, singers, dancers, writers, etc. – professionals across varied fields have been able to build a successful career due to the selfless contribution of educators worldwide.

Whether it is setting an example for inspiring educational leadership, innovative methods of teaching, or noteworthy academic/extracurricular students’ achievements - educators have been the true torchbearers in delivering excellence. IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited’s third season of Edufuture Excellence Awards salutes the exemplary contribution of educators, by taking the legacy forward and recognizing the exceptional contribution towards the sector - right from where it starts – kindergarten of schools to where it goes beyond –post-graduation.

IDPL’s EduFuture Excellence Awards 2023 will be graced with presence of chief guest, Shri Mahendra Nath Pandey (Cabinet minister, member of Lok Sabha, Minister of Heavy Industries), Keynote speaker- Ms Atishi (Minister of Education, Delhi), Guest of honour- Mr. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri,( National Award winning filmmaker and best-selling author). The winners for award categories of EduFuture Excellence Awards 2023 will be selected by esteemed jury members- Dr. Sumer Bahadur Singh (President of the Boarding Schools Association of India (BSAI), Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri (Director, IIM Sirmaur Former Professor IIM Calcutta, Founder Director IIM Tiruchirappalli), Dr. Ameeta Mulla Wattal(Chairperson and Executive Director Education, Innovations and Training DLF Foundation Schools and Scholarship Programmes),Prof. (Dr.) Rihan Khan Suri (Pro Vice Chancellor of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Govt. of Delhi) and Prof. Dibakar Rakshit (IIT Delhi).

Highlighting the key objective of the IDPL’s EduFuture Excellence Awards 2023, Mr. Shridhar Mishra, CRO, IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (formerly zee digital), “IDPL truly appreciates the dedicative years and efforts put in by our educators towards the career growth of every individual. This makes it our responsibility to provide national recognition and acknowledgment for their relentless efforts in shaping the bright future of individuals. The EduFuture Excellence Awards 2023 is a tribute of thanks and appreciation towards the incredible work done by educators.”

Mr. Anindya Khare, Marketing Head at Zee Media Corporation Limited, further highlighted, “Zee Media has been successful in providing a platform that not only celebrating the achievements of educators but is also creating an industry benchmark for recognizing best practices in education. Through the Edufuture Excellence Awards, we would like to invite our key stakeholders to further empower the education fraternity.

This event has been promoted by various modes- banners, emailers, microsite, and social promotion. The event will go LIVE across the digital assets and social media pages of IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited.

