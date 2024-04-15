IPU CET 2024 Registration Window Closes Today At ipu.ac.in; exam- Check Steps To Apply

IPU CET 2024: The registration window for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 by Indraprastha University (IPU) is set to close today, April 15, 2024. Prospective candidates who have not yet registered can complete the IPU CET 2024 application form via the official website, ipu.ac.in. The IPU CET exam, now scheduled from April 27 to May 14, 2024, will be held offline. This exam is specifically designed for lateral entry into the BTech program for diploma holders and BSc graduates.

Initially, the deadline for IPU CET 2024 registration was March 31, but it was later extended to April 10. Candidates' performance in the entrance exam determines their seat allocation during the IPU 2024 counseling process. To be eligible, candidates must be at least 17 years old and have passed their 10+2 exams with a minimum of 55% marks.

IPU CET 2024: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official website of IPU CET at ipu.ac.in.

- Provide personal details and contact information to complete the registration.

- Access the account using the provided credentials.

- Fill out the IPU CET application form with personal and academic details.

- Upload necessary documents in the prescribed format, review the form, and submit it.

- Pay the applicable fees and submit the form.

- Upon successful submission, candidates will receive a confirmation email or message.

IPU CET 2024: Marking Scheme

Candidates will be given 4 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. No mark will be awarded or deducted for questions left answered

IPU CET 2024: Eligibility

Candidates must have completed Class 12 with at least 55% in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. UG program applicants should be at least 17 years old, and PG program candidates should not exceed 35 years of age.