ICSE 10th, ICS 12th Result 2024 DECLARED At cisce.org- Check Direct Link Here

ICSE Board Result 2024: ICSE The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results 2024 today. Students can view their results by visiting cisce.org and entering their index number, UID, and captcha code. The ICSE exams were held from February 21 to March 28, 2024, while the ISC exams took place from February 12 to April 3, 2024. You can access the ICSE and ISC board results 2024 online through the ICSE portal or DigiLocker. After checking, you can either download your mark sheets from DigiLocker or collect them from your school. The results will display your marks, pass status, and other important details.

ICSE Board Result 2024: Direct Link

ICSE And ISC 10th, 12th 2024: Here's How To Check Scores

- Go to the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.

- Select the link 'ICSE 10th/ ISC 12th Results 2024' on the homepage.

- Enter your index number, UID, and captcha code on the result 2024 window.

- Click on 'show result.'

- Your ICSE/ISC Result 2024 Class 10th will appear on the screen.

- Print a copy of the ICSE/ISC Board Result 2024 for your records.

ICSE Result 2024: Class 10th Pass Percentage

- Appeared: 2,43,617 students

- Pass: 2,42,328

- Pass percentage: 99.47%

ICSE Result 2024: Class 12th Pass Percentage

- Appeared: 99,901

- Pass: 98,088

- Pass percentage: 98.19%

ISC Board Result 2024: Check Scores Via Digilocker

Now that the results are out, you can also access your ICSE Board 10th result and ISC 12th board results through DigiLocker. Simply register on DigiLocker using your phone number to obtain digitally signed copies of your mark sheets.