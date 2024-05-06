ICSE, ICS Result 2024: CISCE Class 10th, 12 Result 2024 Declared At cisce.org- Check Toppers’ List Here

ICSE Results 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced the CISCE Class 10, 12 results today, May 6, 2024. The scorecards are announced at 11 a.m. Candidates can check the ICSE and ISC results 2024 on the council's websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org, by entering their unique ID, index number, and the captcha code given on the login page. The scores will also be distributed through DigiLocker.

ICSE and ISC exams began on February 21 and were scheduled to end on April 3. However, two papers had to be rescheduled, therefore the exams proceeded until April 4. This year, nearly 2.5 lakh applicants took the ISC and ICSE exams.

ICSE Results 2024: Steps to download here

Visit CISCE's official website at cisce.org.

Click on the results link on the home page.

Enter your login information and click submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

ICSE Result 2024: Toppers List

ICSE Result 2024: Compartment exam

The CISCE announced that ICSE and ISC Compartment examinations will be removed beginning in 2024. Candidates who want to enhance their grades may take the improvement exam in a maximum of two topics. The improvement exam for both courses will be held in July 2024.