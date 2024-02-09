ISRO Signs MoU With ITM SLS Baroda University For Space Science Education

The Indian space sector is buzzing with new opportunities and all the credit goes to Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) momentous success in various missions. Amid the growing craze for the space sector, the ITM SLS Baroda University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in presence of Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC-ISRO), and several esteemed officials from ISRO, marked a significant collaboration between academia and the space agency.

Desai highlighted the importance of such partnerships in fostering scientific advancements and technological innovations. He emphasized ISRO's commitment to nurturing talent and creating opportunities for students, academicians, and researchers.

The MOU is poised to be a game-changer for the academic and research community at ITM SLS Baroda University. The collaboration will facilitate research opportunities, onternships and training programs, and knowledge transfer through workshops, seminars, and guest lectures among others.

University President Kanu Priya Singh Rathore expressed her joy over the MoU and added that the university is committed to foster research in the space sector. Vice President Ravindra Singh Rathore emphasized that the MOU marked a pivotal moment in the university's journey, one that would have far-reaching effects on various facets of its functioning.