Jabalpur University Faces Students' Backlash After Forgetting To Conduct MSc Exam

Jabalpur Rani Durgavati University found itself in disarray as students claimed that the university had forgotten to conduct the MSc Computer Science first-semester paper scheduled for March 5, 2024. Students, blindfolded in protest, sought a meeting with the Vice Chancellor, alleging that the university overlooked the exam despite releasing the schedule and admit cards. The NSUI asserts that if the papers were indeed cancelled, proper communication should have been sent to all students who received admission cards. However, the university's failure to do so led to significant inconvenience for the 10 students slated to take the exam. Responding to the situation, the Vice Chancellor has ordered an investigation into the irregularity.

The university had released the timetable for the MSc Chemistry Third Semester, Computer Science First Semester, and Computer Science Third Semester for the academic year 2023-24 on February 14, 2024. Examinations for all three courses were scheduled to take place from February 21 to March 13, between 8 am and 11 am.

As per the timetable, the 'Computer Organization and Assembly Language' paper for MSc first semester was scheduled for March 5, and students had received their admit cards. On the morning of Tuesday, candidates from various districts, including Jabalpur, arrived at the university at 8 am, only to be informed that the examination was canceled, and the university had not even prepared the question papers.

In response to the uproar, Vice Chancellor and Registrar promptly issued a new schedule for the examination. The officials responsible for conducting the exam have been given three days to provide a response for the ongoing investigation into this irregularity.