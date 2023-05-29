JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Scorecards To Be Out SOON on jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce soon. As per the latest media reports, Jharkhand Education Board is expected to announce the JAC 12th Arts, Commerce by the end of May, however, the official confirmation for the date and time for the declaration of results is still awaited.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023 from the official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in following the simple steps given here

Here's How To Download JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023

Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2022 and take a printout for future use.

JAC has already declared Class 10th and Class 12th Science Result 2023 on the official website jharresults.nic.in.