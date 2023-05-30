JAC Class 12th Results 2023: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result To Be Declared Today At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Steps To Check Via SMS, Digilocker

JAC Class 12th Results 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce JAC 12th results 2023 for arts and commerce streams today, May 30. Students who appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 12 arts, commerce will be able to check JAC result 2023 12th arts and JAC commerce 12th result 2023 on the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, a direct link will also be provided here. Students will have to enter their roll code and roll number to check JAC 12th result 2023 commerce and JAC 12th board arts result 2023.

JAC 12th science result 2023 was announced earlier and the pass percentage was 81.45%. Last year, the pass percentage of arts stream was 97.42% while commerce students recorded a pass percentage of 92.74%.

JAC Class 12th Results 2023: Here's how to check via SMS

Step 1 - Open the messaging program on your phone. Generate a new message.

Step 2 - Type “JAC12" followed by your Roll Number, separated by a space.

Step 3 - Send the message to the number 56263.

Step 4 - You will receive an SMS containing your Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 information

JAC Class 12th Results 2023: Here's how to check via Digilocker

Step 1 - Go to the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2 - If you don’t have an account, click the “Sign Up" option and create a new account by providing the necessary details.

Step 3 - Use your login information to access your account if you already have one.

Step 4 - Once logged in, navigate to the education section.

Step 5 - Look for the option related to the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) or JAC Class 12 Result.

Step 6 - Click on the respective option and provide the required details such as your roll number, registration number, and any other necessary information.

Step 6 - After entering the details, click on the “Submit" or “Get Result" button.

Step 7 - Your JAC Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen.

