JAC Compartment Exam 2023 Registration Begins At jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Last Date To Apply

JAC Compartment Exam 2023 application form has now been released for the students on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has started the registration process for the JAC compartment exam 2023 for class 10 and 12 students. The registration forms are now available on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac. It is to be noted that the students who did not get minimum marks in marks one or two subjects are eligible for the compartment exam.

The registration deadline for candidates taking the JAC compartment test for Class 10 is July 5, 2023, and the application fee is due by July 7. Candidates may also submit their applications online from July 6 through July 8 with a late fee and must deposit the required funds by July 10, 2023, using a bank challan.

The compartment exam form must be completed by July 5, 2023, and the application fee must be received by July 7, 2023, for students taking the JAC Compartment test for Class 12. Candidates who have unpaid fees may apply between July 6 and July 8, 2023, and must deposit the money by July 10, 2023, using a bank challan. 

Notably, the results of the JAC board exams for classes 10 and 12 were released on May 23 and May 30, respectively, in 2023. In total, 4,07,559 students passed the Class 10 exam, yielding a 95.38 percent overall success rate. The overall success rate for the Class 12 Science stream is 81.44 percent, with 60,134 pupils passing their JAC Class 12 exams this year.

