UPSC IFS 2022 Final Result Out On upsc.gov.in- Direct Link To Check Scorecards Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2023 on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2022 today, 1 July 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the UPSC IFS result 2022 by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. Furthermore, the candidates can also check the merit list on the same website. It is to be noted that IFS mains examinations were conducted by UPSC from November 20 to 27, 2022. The candidates who cleared the examination had to qualify for an interview for the final selection held in June 2023.

As per the information available, a total of 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories. Specifically, 39 candidates have been selected under the general category, 21 under EWS, 54 under OBC, 22 under SC, and 11 under ST.

UPSC IFS Result 2022: How to Check?

Step 1- Go to the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

Step 2- Next, click on the UPSC IFS result 2022 link.

Step 3- Once you click on the options. the UPSC IFS final result 2022 PDF will appear on screen.

Step 4- Once the result appears, candidates can check their roll numbers with their names.

Step 5- Candidates area advised to download the result page and keep a copy for future reference.

