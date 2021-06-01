हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia to introduce Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies to equip students for post-pandemic world

The Vice-Chancellor of JMI Najma Akhtar announced the introduction of Department of Design and Innovation, the Department of Foreign Language Studies, and Department of Environmental Sciences as well.

Jamia Millia Islamia to introduce Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies to equip students for post-pandemic world
File photo

New Delhi: One of the most prestigious university - the Jamia Millia Islamia is set to introduce four new departments and launch eight new courses during the academic year 2021-22.

Talking to Education Times, Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, JMI announced, "Following UGC's approval, each department aims to have 30-40 student intake in the first batch and seven faculty members in addition to guest faculty and invited speakers."

The upcoming departments are - Department of Design and Innovation, the Department of Foreign Language Studies, the Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, and the Department of Environmental Sciences.

Najma Akhtar informed the leading daily that the departments were introduced keeping in mind the requirements of a post-pandemic scenario.

Elaborating on the Department of Hospital Management, she said students will receive training on hospital operations, medical supplies, oxygen, etc. Similarly, students enrolled in the Department of Hospice Studies will learn how to care for terminally ill patients.

Although educational courses have largely shifted online amid the pandemic, vice chancellor Akhtar revealed that the departments will open offline as they require in-person and hands-on training.

