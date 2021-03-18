हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021

JEE 2021 Main Paper 2 results declared - check scores, percentile at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates can visit the official website of JEE Main — jeemain.nta.nic.in to check their results. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result of JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021 examinations on Thursday (March 18). 

NTA has also released the final answer keys on its official portal.

Where to check the results:

Meanwhile, in order to access the answer keys, candidates can visit the official website or open the link provided below:

JEE Main February 2021 final answer keys 

The exam was conducted for JEE Main Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B.Planning on February 23. Around 59,962 candidates had registered for Paper 2A (B.Arch.), while 25,810 candidates had registered for Paper 2B (B.Planning) examination.

The exam was held in 329 cities, including 7 cities outside India in Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Kuwait. 

