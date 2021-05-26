JEE Advanced 2021 postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, check details at jeeadv.ac.in

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur postponed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 examination in view of the ravaging COVID-19 situation in the country. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3.

The official notification read, “Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time.”

For more details, candidates should visit the official website of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Earlier, two sessions of JEE Main were held, while the remaining two sessions scheduled to be held in April and May respectively were postponed till further notice due to COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the states.

Those candidates who qualified the JEE Main examination are eligible to apply for JEE advanced examination.

Meanwhile, there is no final announcement for the JEE Main exam dates. The dates for JEE Advanced exams depend on JEE Main as only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who clear the JEE Main examination are shortlisted for JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced exam is jointly conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs- IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee, every year.

