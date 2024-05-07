JEE Advanced 2024 Registration Ends Today At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Advanced 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will close the registration window for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) today, May 7, 2024. Eligible students may fill out the JEE Advanced application form on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2024 will be held on May 26. The JEE Advanced exam paper will consist of two papers: paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The exam will be held at 229 exam sites across India, as well as three new exam centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Kathmandu. The institute will release the JEE Advanced 2024 admit card on May 17.

JEE Advanced 2024: Steps To Apply Here

Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Now, go to the "JEE (MAIN) 2024 Qualified Candidate Registration" tab and finish the registration.

Log in with your login credentials and complete the application form.

Upload the relevant documents, make a payment, and submit the form.

Download the form and print it for future reference.

The application fee for JEE Advanced 2024 is Rs 1,600 for female candidates, Rs 3,200 for candidates from all other categories, and Rs 1,600 for SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates). Candidates are required to pay the application fee before May 10.