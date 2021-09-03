JEE Main 2021: Answer keys to be released soon, check details at jeemaint.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2021: The the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to be release the Provisional Answer Keys to Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2021 Session 4 soon. Candidates must note answer keys will be available after the announcement of the results on the official website jeemaint.nta.nic.in.

According to the reports, the JEE Main 2021 Final Result and rank is expected by September 10. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Kharagpur will begin JEE Advanced 2021 registration on September 11.

Notably, the NTA had conducted the Session 4 – May/ August examination on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2. Over 7.8 lakh students reportedly appeared for the fourth and final session of JEE Main examination. Candidates who qualify would be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates. The final result including the JEE Main 2021 Ranks would also be released by NTA along with the result of Session 4.

The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to register for JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3 and results will be declared on October 15.