JEE Main

JEE Main 2021 Paper 2: Results declared, check how to download key answer

Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results as well as the answer key of the JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021 examinations on Thursday (March 18). 

The candidates who appeared for B.Arch. and B.Planning papers can check the answer key at the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021: Here is how to check and download answer key

1. Visit the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

2. Click on the link- "JEE Feb 2021: Final key of Paper 2"

3. JEE Main paper 2 final answer key 2021 will open

4. Download the PDF to check the answer key 

Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana has scored 100 percentile in B.Arch exam, while Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra has bagged 100 percentile in B.Planning. 

The exam was conducted for JEE Main Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B.Planning on February 23. Around 59,962 candidates had registered for Paper 2A (B.Arch.), while 25,810 candidates had registered for Paper 2B (B.Planning) examination.

The exam was held in 329 cities, including 7 cities outside India in Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Kuwait. 

