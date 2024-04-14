JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Last day To Challenge Answer Key Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Raise Objections

JEE Main 2024: The objection window for challenging the answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 closes today, April 14. Candidates who took the exam can challenge the JEE Main answer key 2024 via the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. By logging into the candidate portal, applicants can address any concerns they have regarding the provisional answer key for the April session. With results looming, this challenge window offers students a final opportunity to rectify discrepancies and gain clarity on their responses.

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Challenge

- Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024.

- Click on the 'JEE Main(2024) Session-1: Answer Key Challenge' link.

- Log in using your application number and password.

- Navigate to the Answer key tab on the left-hand side.

- Click the 'challenge' button.

- The answer key will display the question ID and the provided answer, along with the correct option for both papers 1 and 2.

- Select the IDs of the questions you wish to challenge.

- Save your claim and proceed.

- The challenged question IDs will appear on the screen.

- Submit supporting documents in PDF format.

- Pay the processing fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key on April 12, allowing candidates to verify their answers and raise objections if needed. The challenge period lasts from April 12 to 14. After thorough review of all challenges submitted, the NTA will release the final answer key for JEE Main 2024. This revised key will be used to determine the JEE Main 2024 results.

JEE Main 2024: Exam Date

The JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam took place on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9 at various centers nationwide. Additionally, the JEE Main question papers and recorded responses have been uploaded on the official website.

JEE Main 2024: Result Soon

Candidates interested in raising objections against the JEE Main 2024 provisional answer keys must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 online. The JEE Main 2024 result is anticipated to be announced soon and will be based on the solutions provided in the final answer key.