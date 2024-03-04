JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Ends Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

JEE Main 2024: The registration for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains session 2 ends today, March 4, 2024 on jeemain.nta.ac.in. The registration period was extended by two days from the original closing date of March 2. This extension allows candidates who missed the initial deadline or want to apply for session 2 as a fresh candidate. Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity and no further chances will be provided for registration or corrections. Additional fees can be paid through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

"A few representations are being received from the candidates to extend the registration window for online Application of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2024 Session 2 as they cannot complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students' community, it has been decided to extend the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2024 Session 2,” reads the official notice.

JEE Main 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. Select "JEE(Main) 2024: Click Here to Registration and Login for Session-2" on the homepage.

3. Register and fill out the form.

4. Submit your documents and pay the cost.

5. Submit the form and print it out.

The B.E/B.Tech and B.Arch/B.Planning exams will begin on April 4, 2024, and will run until April 15, 2024. Paper 1 is B.E/B.Tech and will be held in two shifts: 9 AM to noon and 3 PM to 6 PM. Paper 2 is B.Arch/B. Planning will be held in a single shift from 3 to 6 pm.