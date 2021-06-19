हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main, NEET 2021: Pending exams schedule to be out soon, here's what Education Ministry said

The Ministry of Education will soon come up with the schedule for the two remaining editions of the engineering entrance examination JEE-Mains and the medical entrance test NEET in the month of August.

File photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education will soon come up with the schedule for the two remaining editions of the engineering entrance examination JEE-Mains and the medical entrance test NEET in the month of August.

According to a PTI report, the situation is being reviewed to see if the examinations can be held on August 1.

"The situation is being reviewed to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1," a senior official told PTI.

JEE-Mains is conducted four times a year from the current academic session, the first phase in February was followed by the second phase in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. But those were postponed after a spike in the number of cases of coronavirus.

While no decision was taken on NEET-UG, the registration for the exam, which was supposed to commence from May 1, was kept in abeyance.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the marks tabulation policy for the Class 12 exams, which were cancelled on June 1 in view of the Covid situation. The schedule for the subsequent entrance examinations is expected to be decided soon.

