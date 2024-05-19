JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024 Declared At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency has released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024 paper 2 on its official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Students who took the session 2 paper 2 exam on April 12, 2024, can now view their scores and download their scorecards by logging into NTA's portal with their application number and password. To download the JEE Main paper 2 result 2024, candidates will require their application number and password. The session 2 exam took place on April 12 across 291 exam cities, with 73,362 candidates registering for the BArch paper and 38,105 for BPlanning.

JEE Main 2024 Result: Direct Link

JEE Main 2024 Result: Steps To Download

- Visit the JEE Main official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024.

- Click on the link for the JEE Main 2024 session 2 paper 2 scorecard on the homepage.

- Enter login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and click "Submit."

- The JEE Main paper 2 scorecard 2024 will then be displayed.

- Download the JEE Main paper 2 result for future reference.

JEE Main 2024 Result: Exam Details

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2024 for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) was conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam took place at 421 centers in 299 cities during Session 1 and at 420 centers in 291 cities during Session 2. Additionally, it was administered in 17 cities outside India. A total of 99,086 common candidates registered for both the January and April sessions of JEE (Main) - 2024 for Paper 2, with 71,009 appearing in both sessions. In B.Arch (Session 2), 73,362 candidates registered, with 36,707 appearing for the examination.