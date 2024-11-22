JEE Main Registration 2025 Ends Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here
JEE Main Registration 2025: Once the JEE Main 2025 application window closes, NTA will open the application correction window on November 26, 2024, scroll down for more details and steps to apply here.
JEE Main Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2025) Session 1 today, November 22. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their forms on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, before the application window closes. Students and parents should note that the registration process is incomplete without the payment of the application fee. Additionally, candidates who have already registered and submitted their application forms cannot make any changes at this stage.
However, NTA has announced that a correction window will be available on November 26 and 27, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their application forms. Those who have completed their applications are encouraged to review them and utilize the correction window if needed. The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 is scheduled to take place from January 22 to January 31, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. According to the schedule, NTA is expected to release the exam city slip in the first week of January, followed by the admit cards three days prior to the examination date. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode across multiple shifts. The results are scheduled to be announced on February 12, 2024.
JEE Main Registration 2025: Steps to apply for session 1 here
- Go to the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Registration link on the homepage.
- Register on the new page that opens.
- After registration, log in to your account.
- Complete the application form and pay the application fee.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a printed copy for future reference.
JEE Mains 2025 Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria
- There are no age restrictions.
- Candidates should have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
- A minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying examination is required, with exceptions for specific categories.
- Candidates can attempt JEE Main for up to three consecutive years.
- Both Indian and foreign nationals can apply, but eligibility criteria may vary depending on the institution or state.
