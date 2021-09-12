JEE Main Result 2021: Session 4 scores expected to be announced today at ntaresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result on Sunday (September 12). Once the results are declared, students can check their scores on the official websites at jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

The candidates who are in the top 2.5 lakh ranks will be allowed for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced. The registration for JEE Advanced will commence from Monday (September 13). The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 19. The JEE Advanced 2021 registration process had to be delayed due to the postponement of JEE Main 2021 session 4 results.

The NTA is expected to declare the results, as well as cut-off list and All India Rank (AIR) list today. This year, the rank calculation criteria has been modified. The score obtained by students will be converted into percentile.

The JEE Main fourth session results were earlier slated to be declared by September 10. The JEE Mains 2021were held in August this year.

The NTA will announce the JEE Main 2021 final answer key before releasing the result of JEE Main fourth session.

JEE Main result 2021: Steps to check results and download scorecard

1. Visit the website of NTA JEE Main

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Main result 2021 link

3. Login your credentials including JEE Main application number, Date of birth and password

4. Click on Submit

5. The result will appear on your screen

6. Download a copy of the scorecard and take a printout for further reference

The NTA has said that the JEE Mains result will not be re-evaluated or re-checked and no such request will be entertained.

