JEE Main Result 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 registration postponed due to delay in JEE Main result, check new dates, details here

“Due to delay in the publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed,” reads a message on the official website. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021, which was scheduled to start on September 11, has been postponed. The official website of JEE Advanced stated delay in the publication of JEE Main 2021 session 4 results was the reason behind the postponement. 

This year the organising institute was IIT Kharagpur. “Due to delay in the publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed,” reads a message on the official website. 

According to the latest updates, the JEE Advanced 2021 Registration will now begin on Monday (September 13, 2021). The students also need to note that the last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 19, while the last day for paying the fee is September 20. A fee of Rs 2800 will be applicable for applicants, except females and reserved category candidates who will need to pay Rs 1400 as the application fee. 

The students are advised to keep checking the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 – jeeadv.ac.in for further details. 

The JEE Advanced exam is held for admission to some of the top engineering colleges in India, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared in session 4 which was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. 

As per the rules, only those who obtain rank in the top 2.5 lakh in Mains are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. Over 35 students have secured perfect 100 percentile in the previous exams. 

