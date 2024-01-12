JEE Mains 2024 Exam City Slip, Admit Card To Be OUT SOON At jeemain.nta.ac.in soon- Steps To Download Here

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the test city slip and admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1 shortly. Aspiring candidates, who have applied for this engineering entrance exam, can obtain the JEE Main 2024 city intimation slip and admit card through the official JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The inaugural session of JEE Main 2024 is scheduled to commence on January 24. As per the JEE Main 2024 information bulletin, the city intimation slip is expected to be available in the second week of January. This slip will provide details about the candidate's examination center location.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date

The Testing agency will conduct the engineering entrance test between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the examination is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the "Download Advance City Intimation Slip" link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your Advance City Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the slip for future reference.

The results for this session are expected to surface in February, marking the culmination of an examination conducted in 13 languages. It's a computer-based test spanning two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. For further details, the NTA website remains a comprehensive resource hub.