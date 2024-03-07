JEE Mains 2024 Paper 2 Result Released At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2024 today. Candidates who took the Session 1 exam for B.Arch and B. Planning can view their results on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 was held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31st, and February 1, 2024 in two shifts: 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. The paper for B.Arch and B. Planning was held on January 24th from 3 to 6 p.m. The final answer key for Paper 2 was revealed on March 4, 2024.

JEE Mains 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. Then, click "JEE Main Session 2024 Result for BArch/BPlanning"

3. The external webpage will open.

4. Login with your email address, password, date of birth, and registration number.

5. The results will show.

6. Click submit and get the form.

NTA held the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) in approximately 544 centres across 291 cities, including 21 outside India. A total of 74,002 applicants registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 tests in session 1, with 55,493 (75%) taking the exam. There will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the results. No correspondence will be accepted in this regard.