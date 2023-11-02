JEE Mains 2024 Registration Likley To Be RELEASED Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Schedule Here

JEE Mains 2024: The JEE Mains 2024 registration date is scheduled to be announced today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the JEE Mains 2024 application form this week. According to current reports and sources, JEE Mains session 1 registration for 2024 is scheduled to commence today or tomorrow. Candidates interested in applying for the Engineering entrance test should keep tabs on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration date for JEE Mains 2024 will be notified along with the information bulletin for this year. According to recent trends, the JEE Mains registration window is open for around a month. Candidates must submit the application form within this time frame. Those planning to apply for the JEE Mains 2024 exam should have the necessary documents and information on hand.

JEE Mains 2024: Registration Schedule

JEE Main 2024 Information Handout Expected Today JEE Mains Registration Date November 2 (Expected) JEE Mains 2024 Exam Date January 24 and February 1 Session 2 Dates April 1 and April 15. Website jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration link available on the home page. Enter the registration details and click on submit. Once done, login to the account and fill the application form. Make the payment of application fees and click on submit. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further

Candidates must fill up their personal information, Aadhar details, test and centre information on the JEE Mains application form. Qualification information (for class 10th and 12th or equivalent), supplementary information, parental income information, and documents such as the candidate's photo, signature, category certificate, and PwD certificate (if applicable).