JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2024 Released At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Mains 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the JEE Mains 2024 session 2, which is the entrance examination for undergraduate engineering degrees on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Candidates can now retrieve their scorecards on jeemain.nta.ac.in.The scorecard link has been activated, and students must input their application number, date of birth, and security pin as shown on the screen. Candidates must download and retain a copy for future reference. Those who have passed the JEE Mains exam can apply for IIT JEE or JEE Advanced 2024 starting April 27, 2024. Eligible Candidates To qualify for JEE Advanced, students must rank among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in the B.E./B.Tech. exam of JEE Mains 2024.

JEE Mains 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the JEE Main exam website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Visit the scorecard download page.

Please provide your application number and date of birth.

Check your results.

This year, 12,21,615 students registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1, while 12.57 lakh people enrolled for the session 2. Overall, 24 lakh students have registered for JEE Mains Session 2. The January session ran from January 24 to February 1, while the April session ran from April 4 to April 12. Paper 1 B.E/BTech and Paper 2 B.Arch/B.Planning. The NTA issued a draft answer key and invited complaints. After addressing candidates' objections, the final answer key was developed and released on April 22, 2024.