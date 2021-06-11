JEE, NEET aspirants from COVID affected families to get waiver from this AI-based learning App

New Delhi: India suffered a massive loss with the second wave of COVID-19 and many lost the earning members of their families, leaving several families helpless.

The Central government is currently working on various schemes to cushion the damage but at the same time many private players in the field of education are also announcing various schemes for the students.

The educational app has declared a complete waiver for JEE & NEET aspirants who belong to economically weaker section (EWS) or those who have lost an earning family member to COVID-19.

This opportunity will help them to continue to prepare for the examinations and achieve their goals.

Melvano is an AI-based learning app that is transforming the face of traditional learning by providing an adaptive practice interface for aspirants.

The application offers customized learning courses, assessment tests, and question banks. One of the key features of the app is it offers personal IIT mentors for every user.

Taran Singh, the CEO of Melvano, also an IIT Madras alumnus, said in a statement, "Our mission is to prepare all the aspirants for their better future, and we aim to fulfill everyone's dream especially for those who aren’t privileged. With the help of this social initiative, the students will get access to the learning program on our app. This will help them in continuing with their preparation for competitive examinations, without worrying about the cost. This is our way of giving back to the society."

Students need to fill up an application form on the app and submit supporting documents for review. An internal team will thoroughly check all the applications, to select the students who are eligible for waiver. After filtering, they plan to roll out waivers to all eligible candidates by July.

They also have plans to start a fundraiser on Milaap to support the campaign for students from the EWS.

People can contribute a small amount through this fund raiser to sponsor education of financially weak students. The company will match the donation amount for the amount raised through the campaign.

Live TV