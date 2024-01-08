trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707331
Education
JEECUP REGISTRATION 2024

JEECUP 2024 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEECUP 2024: The UP JEE Polytechnic Exam will be held by the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council from March 16 to March 22, 2024, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
JEECUP 2024: The registration for JEECUP is set to commence on January 8, 2024, according to the official schedule. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has provided the exam dates and other important details in the information brochure available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates eligible for the UP JEE Polytechnic exam can submit their applications until February 29, 2024, with the admit card scheduled for release on March 10, 2024. The application fee is Rs. 300 for general and OBC category candidates and Rs. 200 for SC and ST category candidates.

The JEECUP exam for Group A, Group E, Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I, L, and Group K1 to K8 is set to take place from March 16 to March 22, 2024, in an online mode. Following the exam, the answer key will be available from March 27 to March 30, 2024, and the results are expected to be declared on April 8, 2024.

JEECUP 2024: Steps to apply here

  • Visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Access the application form link on the homepage.
  • Complete the registration and provide the required information.
  • Make the payment (if applicable) and upload essential documents.
  • Submit the form and download a copy for your records.
  • Retain a copy for future reference.

The JEECUP 2024 Exam lasts 2 hours and 30 minutes and has 100 multiple-choice questions. For accurate responses, applicants will receive four marks.

