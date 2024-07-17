Advertisement
JEECUP 2024

JEECUP 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

JEECUP 2024: The first round seat allocation results are currently accessible for qualified applicants who passed the test and registered for counselling at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the round 1 seat allotment result for JEECUP 2024. Candidates who passed the exam and registered for counselling can check their seat allotment status on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Those allocated seats based on their preferences must complete the admission process by the given deadline. The deadline for submitting the seat acceptance cum counselling fee is July 19, 2024. Document verification for the first round will be conducted at district help centres from July 16 to July 19, 2024. 

According to the JEECUP 2024 counselling schedule, candidates selected in the round 1 seat allotment can choose between freeze or float options until July 19.

JEECUP 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, navigate to the candidate activity board.
  • Click on the link that says 'Round 1 Seat Allocation Result for JEECUP Counselling 2024'.
  • You will be redirected to a login page.
  • Enter the required credentials.
  • The JEECUP 2024 round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Save and print the result for future reference.

JEECUP 2024; direct link here 

As per the JEECUP 2024 counselling schedule, document verification for round 1 will be conducted at district help centres from July 16 to 19. Candidates must pay the remaining fees between July 16 and 20. Those selected in the JEECUP 2024 round 1 allotment can withdraw their seats by July 21 at the latest.

