JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh will reveal the UP Polytechnic round 1 seat allotment results today August 22, 2023. All applicants who registered for Round 1 counselling can get the results via the JEECUP official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The answer key was already given by the Council in August. Candidates will be able to determine their potential scores with the help of the answer key.

According to the marking scheme, 4 points will be awarded for each correct answer, and 1 point will be subtracted for each incorrect response. The UP Polytechnic 2023 result will be issued based on legitimate objections submitted by applicants over the answer key. The final answer key will be used to determine the outcome.

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on UP Polytechnic 2023 round 1 seat allotment result link

3. In the next step, enter the required details and click on submit

4. The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check the result and download the same

6. Take its printout for future reference

The sessions will begin on September 5th, 2023. The second round of JEECUP counselling for 2023 will commence on August 23. Those that qualify will have until August 26 to make their selections. The results of the second round of JEECUP counselling will be revealed on August 27.