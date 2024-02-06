trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718287
JHARKHAND NMMS ADMIT CARD 2023-24

Jharkhand NMMS 2023 Admit Card OUT At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Jharkhand Academic Council releases NMMS 2023 admit cards for the scholarship exam scheduled on February 11. The scholarship offers Rs 12,000 annually to students in Classes 9 to 12, excluding certain school categories.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023, available for download on jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The NMMS 2023 exam is scheduled for February 11, requiring candidates to use their registration credentials to access the admit card. Designed for students in Classes 9 to 12, the Jharkhand NMMS scholarship offers financial aid of Rs 12,000 per year. Notably, this scholarship is not applicable to students from private schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya, or Sainik schools.

The NMMS 2023-24 scholarship test comprises two sections: the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Abilities (SAT). The MAT section involves 90 multiple-choice questions evaluating verbal and nonverbal metacognitive abilities like reasoning and critical thinking. Analogies, classification, numerical series, pattern perception, and hidden figures may be included. The NMMS SAT section also features 90 multiple-choice questions covering Science, Social Studies, and Mathematics, aligned with the curriculum taught in Classes 7 and 8.

Jharkhand NMMS Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads Jharkhand NMMS 2023 admit card
- Enter your login details such as registration number and date of birth
- Click on submit
-Download and take a printout of the same for further references.

As students prepare for the NMMS 2023 exam, the scholarship program aims to identify and financially support meritorious individuals. By focusing on both cognitive and scholastic abilities, the NMMS scholarship contributes to the academic advancement of students, fostering a conducive learning environment. Aspirants must utilize their login details for a seamless download of the admit card, ensuring a smooth and organized process leading up to the examination day on February 11.

