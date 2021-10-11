JNUEE 2021 answer key, question papers released, check details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key of JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) 2021 on Monday (October 11). Candidates can check the provisional answer keys on the official website at nta.ac.in.

Besides answer key, NTA has also released question papers and candidates' responses.

The official notification read, “The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge.”

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 11 October 2021 to 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00 PM). No challenge will be accepted after 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00PM),” NTA further said.

Once the objections are raised by candidates, they will be verified by a panel of subject experts and changes will be made accordingly.

After the objections of candidates have been resolved, NTA will announce the JNUEE 2021 result. The final answer key will also be released along with the result.

JNUEE 2021 was held from September 20-23. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to various UG, PG, M.Phil, and Ph.D. courses in JNU.

Live TV