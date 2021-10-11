हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JNU

JNUEE 2021 answer key, question papers released, check details here

JNUEE 2021: Candidates can check the provisional answer keys on the official website at nta.ac.in. 

JNUEE 2021 answer key, question papers released, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key of JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) 2021 on Monday (October 11). Candidates can check the provisional answer keys on the official website at nta.ac.in. 

Besides answer key, NTA has also released question papers and candidates' responses.

The official notification read, “The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge.” 

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 11 October 2021 to 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00 PM). No challenge will be accepted after 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00PM),” NTA further said. 

Once the objections are raised by candidates, they will be verified by a panel of subject experts and changes will be made accordingly. 

After the objections of candidates have been resolved, NTA will announce the JNUEE 2021 result. The final answer key will also be released along with the result.

JNUEE 2021 was held from September 20-23. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to various UG, PG, M.Phil, and Ph.D. courses in JNU. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JNUJNUEE 2021National Testing AgencyJNU entrance examJNU entrance exam 2021
Next
Story

Sadhu Samaj flays Invesco's takeover bid of ZEEL, hails Dr Subhash Chandra's service to religion, nation

Must Watch

PT1M29S

Farmer’s movement comes to life at a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata