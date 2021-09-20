JNUEE 2021 examination from today, check exam hall instructions, COVID-19 guidelines here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021) from today (September 20, 2021). The exam is conducted for admission of candidates to various UG, PG, M.Phil, and Ph.D. courses in JNU. NTA will be conducting the entrance examination from September 20 to 23, 2021.

Students who will be appearing for the examination need to note that they need to carry their JNUEE 2021 admit cards, a valid ID proof, passport size photograph and PwD certificate (if applicable) with them to get entry into the examination hall to take JNUEE.

The candidates also need to note that the exam will be of three hours of duration and will be in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Additionally, the agency revealed that the exam will be held in two shifts, the first shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JNUEE 2021: Exam hall guidelines, other instructions

- Students must carry their JNUEE 2021 admit cards, a valid ID proof, passport size photograph and PwD certificate (if applicable) with them.

- The exam will be of three hours of duration and will be in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

- Students must check the location of their entrance exam center to avoid any last minute hassle.

- Candidates need to reach the exam center two hours prior the exam time.

- The exam will take place in two shifts.

- The first shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

- No entries will be entertained after 9:30 am for the first shift and after 1:30 pm for the second shift.

- Candidates will be allowed to carry a transparent water bottle and hand sanitizer to the exam hall.

- Students will not be allowed to take any electronic gadgets including mobile phones, calculators, tape recorder into the exam hall.

Meanwhile, candidates must download their JNUEE 2021 admit cards from the official website of JNU- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

