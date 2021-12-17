JNUEE 2021 final answer key released at nta.ac.in, check steps to download

New Delhi: JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) Final Answer Key 2021 has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the final answer key on the official websites — jnuexams.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

JNUEE 2021 was held from September 20-23 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer key along with question papers and candidates' responses was published on October 11, 2021.

How to download JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021

1. Visit the NTA website on nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021 link.

3. A PDF with paper-wise answer key will open.

4. Click on the paper-wise ‘answer key’ link to download.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to various UG, PG, M.Phil, and Ph.D. courses in JNU.

