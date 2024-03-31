JNVST Result 2024 For Class 6, 9 Declared At navodaya.gov.in- Check Direct Links Here

JNVST Result 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced the JNVST Result 2024 for Class 6 and 9. Students who appeared for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for these classes can now access their results through the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in. The selection test for Class 6 was held in two phases, with Phase I on November 4 and Phase II on January 20, 2024. Candidates seeking admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in these classes can log in to the official website using their credentials to view their results.

JNVST Result Class 6th 2024: Direct Link

JNVST Result Class 9th 2024: Direct Link

JNVST Result 2024: Steps To Check Class 6, 9 Results

- Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

- Click on JNVST Class 6, Class 9 result 2024 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- The list will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the result and download the page.

For admission to Class IX, the selection test took place on February 10, 2024. The exam duration was 2 hours and 30 minutes, with English or Hindi as the medium of instruction. This provided students with an opportunity to showcase their skills and secure admission to these prestigious institutions.

Navodaya Vidyalayas are renowned for their quality education and holistic development approach. They aim to nurture talented students from rural areas and provide them with opportunities for academic excellence. The announcement of JNVST results marks a significant milestone for students aspiring to join these esteemed institutions and embark on a journey of educational growth and personal development.