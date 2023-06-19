JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration Begins On josaa.nic.in For IIT JEE, Direct Link To Apply Here

JoSAA Couselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has commenced the JoSAA counselling 2023 registration. Candidayes who have qualified the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 exam can now register for JoSAA counselling on the official website josaa.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link below.

Steps For JoSAA Couselling 2023 Registration

Step 1: Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads “JoSAA 2023 counselling registration and choice filling”

Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2023 application number, password and security pin.

Step 4: Now login and fill the JoSAA 2023 counselling application form entering all the required details and preferred choices.

Step 5: Pay the application fee in applicable and submit the form

The JoSAA counselling 2023 process includes online registration, choice filling and locking of choices, mock seat allotment, the announcement of seat allotment result, payment of seat acceptance fees, reporting of candidates at reporting centres and confirmation of admission by the allotted institute.

JoSAA Couselling Seat Allotment 2023 Date

The registration and choice filling for academic programmes under JoSAA 2023 will end on June 28. The JoSAA seat allotment round 1 will be released on June 30, round 2 on July 6, round 3 on July 12, round 4 on July 16, round 5 on July 21 and round 6 on July 26, 2023.