JOSAA COUNSELLING 2023

JOSAA Counselling 2023: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today At josaa.nic.in- Here’s How To Download

JOSAA Counselling 2023: Candidates will be required to log in to the official website of JOSAA-josaa.nic.in using their application number and date of birth, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

JOSAA Counselling 2023: The JOSAA Round 2 seat allotment results will be released today. The Joint Seat Distribution Authority, JOSAA, will issue the seat distribution list based on the candidates' choices and seat availability. Candidates who opted to engage in subsequent rounds of counseling following Round 1 will receive revised seat allotment information today. 

The round 2 seat allotment result will be published today, July 6, at 5 p.m., according to the JOSAA Counselling 2023 timetable. Candidates must check in to the official JOSAA website-josaa.nic.in using their application number and date of birth to download the JOSAA Round 2 seat allotment letter.

JOSAA Counselling 2023: Steps to download result 


1. Visit the official website-josaa.nic.in
2. On the appeared homepage, click on the JOSAA round 2 result link
3. Enter your application number and date of birth on the appeared login space
4. Access the counselling result and report online via the available options
5. Save your representations and submit
6. Take a print out for the future references

Online reporting for the Round 2 seat allocation results will be available from 5 p.m. on July 6 through July 10, 2023. Candidates will be able to withdraw their bid for a seat or abandon the seat distribution procedure (Round 2) from 7 to 10 July. For more information on JOSAA Counselling, see the official website

 

 

