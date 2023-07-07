josaa.nic.in, JOSAA Round 2 Result 2023 Released At josaa.nic.in- Direct Link Here

JOSAA Round 2 Result 2023: JOSAA Seat Allotment Round 2 Results 2023 were issued today by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. The outcome was announced on July 6 at 5 p.m., as planned. The results of the JOSAA round 2 seat allocation may be found online at josaa.nic.in. Steps and a direct link to the same are included.

All candidates whose names appear on the results must report online. They must complete their online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and answer by July 10.

JOSAA Round 2 Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website of JOSAA atjosaa.nic.in.

2. On the homepage click on the "Round 2 Seat Allocation Result for JOSAA 2023" link.

3. The result login page will open.

4. One should key in their login credentials and submit.

5. Post submitting the same, seat allotment result will open up on screen.

6. Go through the same and download it

Candidates should be aware that the deadline for responding to the enquiry is July 11th at 5 p.m. The round 3 seat allotment results will be posted on July 12, according to the JOSAA Counselling timetable. The results of Round 4 will be released on July 16, and the results of Round 5 will be released on July 21. The Round 6 results will be released on July 26.