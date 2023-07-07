trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631914
NewsEducation
JOSAA COUNSELLING 2023

josaa.nic.in, JOSAA Round 2 Result 2023 Released At josaa.nic.in- Direct Link Here

JOSAA Round 2 Result 2023: JOSAA Counselling result can be checked on official website josaa.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

josaa.nic.in, JOSAA Round 2 Result 2023 Released At josaa.nic.in- Direct Link Here

JOSAA Round 2 Result 2023: JOSAA Seat Allotment Round 2 Results 2023 were issued today by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. The outcome was announced on July 6 at 5 p.m., as planned. The results of the JOSAA round 2 seat allocation may be found online at josaa.nic.in. Steps and a direct link to the same are included.

All candidates whose names appear on the results must report online. They must complete their online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and answer by July 10.

JOSAA Round 2 Result 2023: Steps to check here


cre Trending Stories

1. Visit the official website of JOSAA atjosaa.nic.in.

2. On the homepage click on the "Round 2 Seat Allocation Result for JOSAA 2023" link.

3. The result login page will open.

4. One should key in their login credentials and submit.

5. Post submitting the same, seat allotment result will open up on screen.

6. Go through the same and download it

JOSAA Round 2 Result 2023; direct link here

Candidates should be aware that the deadline for responding to the enquiry is July 11th at 5 p.m. The round 3 seat allotment results will be posted on July 12, according to the JOSAA Counselling timetable. The results of Round 4 will be released on July 16, and the results of Round 5 will be released on July 21. The Round 6 results will be released on July 26.

 

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded