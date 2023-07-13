JOSAA Round 3 Result 2023 Released At josaa.nic.in- Direct Link To Check Here

JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JOSAA, has published the Round 3 Seat Allotment results on its official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates who selected the counselling option can view the JOSAA Round 3 results by signing in to their portals with their application number and password. As the JOSAA Round 3 results are released, candidates who have been assigned a seat will be needed to complete the subsequent admission process.

According to the JOSAA Counselling 2023 timetable, online reporting, fee payment/document upload/candidate answer to question (if applicable) will take place from July 12 to July 14.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website-josaa.nic.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the JOSAA Round 3 result link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter the application number and date of birth.

5. Access the Result and download the same.

6. Take a printout for the future references

Following the completion of admissions for JOSAA Counselling Round 3, further seat allotments will be provided in accordance with the schedule for Rounds 4, 5, and 6. The JOSAA Round 4 2023 results will be released on July 16 at 5 p.m.