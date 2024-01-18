Karnataka 2nd PUC New time table 2024 Released: At kseeb.karnataka gov.in Check Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC New time table 2024: The Karnataka school of Examination and Assessment board has revised the exam date for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination 2024.
2024 Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC Exam Schedule Announced: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the official timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations. The SSLC exams will begin on March 25 and conclude on April 6. In parallel, the 2nd PUC exams are scheduled to start on March 1 and end on March 22.
The 2024 Karnataka class 12 board exams, initially set to occur from March 2 to March 22, have undergone a schedule revision. The 2nd PUC exams will now commence on March 1 and continue until March 22. Notably, the updated timetable excludes exam dates on March 12 and March 14, deviating from the original schedule. Additionally, the board has introduced exams for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, and French on March 21, a date previously not designated for any examinations.
How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024:
Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
On the main page, navigate to the 'latest news' section and click on the link titled "Click here for March -2024 II PUC Examination-1 Final Time Table".
The timetable for the II PUC exams will be shown on your screen.
Download and save a copy of the timetable for future reference.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024
|Date
|Subject
|March 1, 2024
|Kannada, Arabic
|March 4, 2024
|Mathematics, Education
|March 5, 2024
|Political Science, Statistics
|March 6, 2024
|Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
|March 7, 2024
|History, Physics
|
March 9, 2024
|Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
|March 11, 2024
|Logic, Business Studies
|March 13, 2024
|
English
|
March 15, 2024
|
Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
|March 16, 202
|
Economics
|March 18, 2024
|
Geography, Biology
|March 20, 2024
|Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
|March 21, 2024
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|March 22, 2024
|
Hindi
