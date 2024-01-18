trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710886
KARNATAKA SSLC EXAM 2024

Karnataka 2nd PUC New time table 2024 Released: At kseeb.karnataka gov.in Check Here

 Karnataka 2nd PUC New time table 2024: The Karnataka school of Examination and Assessment board has revised the exam date for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination 2024.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
2024 Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC Exam Schedule Announced: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the official timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations. The SSLC exams will begin on March 25 and conclude on April 6. In parallel, the 2nd PUC exams are scheduled to start on March 1 and end on March 22.


The 2024 Karnataka class 12 board exams, initially set to occur from March 2 to March 22, have undergone a schedule revision. The 2nd PUC exams will now commence on March 1 and continue until March 22. Notably, the updated timetable excludes exam dates on March 12 and March 14, deviating from the original schedule. Additionally, the board has introduced exams for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, and French on March 21, a date previously not designated for any examinations.

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024:

Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

On the main page, navigate to the 'latest news' section and click on the link titled "Click here for March -2024 II PUC Examination-1 Final Time Table".

The timetable for the II PUC exams will be shown on your screen.

Download and save a copy of the timetable for future reference. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024

Date  Subject 
March 1, 2024  Kannada, Arabic
March 4, 2024  Mathematics, Education
March 5, 2024 Political Science, Statistics
March 6, 2024 Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
March 7, 2024 History, Physics

March 9, 2024

Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
March 11, 2024 Logic, Business Studies
March 13, 2024

 English

March 15, 2024

 Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
March 16, 202

 Economics

March 18, 2024

 Geography, Biology

March 20, 2024 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
March 21, 2024 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 22, 2024

 Hindi


 

