Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Declared: Bhoomika Pai Tops Class 10th Board- Check Complete Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here

KSEEB SSLC Results 2023: Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board announced Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. The KSEAB SSLC mark sheet download link was activated on the official website - karresults.nic.in - at 10:50 AM. The scorecard provided by KSEAB is provisional and students can obtain their Class 10 marksheet from their respective schools. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 83.89%. As compared to the 2022 (85.63%) results, the pass percentage for the SSLC Karnataka result has fallen.

This year, only four students scored 625/625 which is a dip from last year's stats. In 2022, 145 students secured the perfect score. In the 2023 SSLC results, rural area students scored better than urban area students. The overall pass percentage of the rural students was recorded at 87% (as compared to 87.38% in 2022), and urban area students reported 79.62% (as compared to 82.04% in 2022).

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Toppers List

Name District Marks Bhoomika Pai Bengaluru 625 Yashas Gowda Chikkabalapur 625 Anupama Hireholi Belagavi 625 Bhimangouda Patil Vijayapura 625

KSEEB SSLC Results 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website— sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the results for future reference

Karnataka SSLC Results 2023: Statistics

This academic year, 1517 government schools received perfect scores. No public school received a score of 100%. 482 aided schools achieved 100% results this year, compared to 11 aided schools that achieved 0%. 23 unaided schools had zero percent results, while 1824 unaided schools received 100% results.

Students from the state board must have an aggregate of 35% in order to pass the SSLC Result 2023. If they do not achieve this aggregate, they will be compelled to take extra tests. Students will need to register in order to take the supplementary exam. The supplementary exam will be announced shortly. The overall pass percentage for the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 was 85.63 percent. 145 of these students received perfect scores.