Live | Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 (ANNOUNCED): Class 10 Results Declared At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecard

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board will announce Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. The KSEAB SSLC marksheet download link will be activated on the official website - karresults.nic.in - from 11:00 AM onward. The scorecard provided by KSEAB is provisional and students can obtain their Class 10 marksheet from their respective schools.

The details mentioned in the KSEAB SSLC result 2023 include the name of the student’s name, registration number, subjects, internal and external marks of each paper, total marks, grades, qualifying status, and Cumulative Grade Point Average(CGPA). Last year, the pass percentage of girls was 90.20 percent and the total pass percentage of boys was 81.3 percent.

In 2022, the number of students who registered for the Class 10 examination exceeded 8.73 lakh, but over 20,000 students were absent. Girls had a higher pass percentage of 92.44%, while boys had a pass percentage of 86.34%. The overall pass percentage for the exam was 85.63%.