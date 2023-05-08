Live | Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 (ANNOUNCED): Class 10 Results Declared At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecard
Karnataka KSEAB Class 10 result is announced, scroll down for the direct link and latest updates.
Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board will announce Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. The KSEAB SSLC marksheet download link will be activated on the official website - karresults.nic.in - from 11:00 AM onward. The scorecard provided by KSEAB is provisional and students can obtain their Class 10 marksheet from their respective schools.
The details mentioned in the KSEAB SSLC result 2023 include the name of the student’s name, registration number, subjects, internal and external marks of each paper, total marks, grades, qualifying status, and Cumulative Grade Point Average(CGPA). Last year, the pass percentage of girls was 90.20 percent and the total pass percentage of boys was 81.3 percent.
In 2022, the number of students who registered for the Class 10 examination exceeded 8.73 lakh, but over 20,000 students were absent. Girls had a higher pass percentage of 92.44%, while boys had a pass percentage of 86.34%. The overall pass percentage for the exam was 85.63%.
KSEAB SSLC Result 2023 Live: Supplementary Exam Date
Students who will be unable to clear their Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 can apply for supplementary exams. The applications for supplementary exams are accepted through schools and students will have to pay the requisite fee while applying. The board will conduct supplementary exams in the month of July 2023.
Karresults nic in 2023 sslc results karnataka Live Updates: Steps To Check Result Via SMS
- Type a message: KAR10<space>Roll number.
- Send the message to 56263.
- Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will be sent to the same mobile number.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Exam Date
The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The answer key was released on April 17, 2023.
Karnataka SSLC Results 2023 Live Updates: Last Year's Pass Percentage
A total of 8.73 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 85.63 percent. 1.18 lakh students received A+ grades, while 1.82 lakh received A grades.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Check Scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website— sslc.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth
Step 4: View and download the results for future reference
Karnataka SSLC 2023 Result Live Updates: Date And Time
Karntaka SSLC or Class 10th results will be announced at 10 am. Students can check it 11 am onwards on karresults.nic.in.