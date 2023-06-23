Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 To Be Declared SOON On karresults.nic.in, Check Latest Update

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is to be declared soon. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to make an announcement soon regarding the same. If reports are to be believed, the result for the Karnataka SSLC 10th supplementary will be in the coming weeks. Once the result is out, the candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result on the official website https://karresults.nic.in/.

KSEAB held the Karnataka SSLC 2023 Supplementary Exams from June 12 to June 19, 2023. Following the exam, the date for the result's declaration is near, and the SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 is anticipated to be released in the month of July based on past records.

Candidates will be able to see the results once they are announced on the state's official results website, karresults.nic.in. To download their Karnataka SSLC 2023 Supplementary Result Marksheet, students must provide their hall ticket number, date of birth, and other information. The candidates are advised to check the official website frequently for more updates on the result.

KSEAB released the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 on May 8. The overall pass rate for the Karnataka SSLC results for 2023 is 87 percent. According to the data, 61,003 kids overall received A+ grades.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, check for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result link and open it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you need to enter your exam roll number. Once you input the details, press enter.

Step 4: Your Karnataka 10th Board Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. It will show your subject-wise marks and the final result with the grand total.

Step 5: Download the provisional Results for future reference