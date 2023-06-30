Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2023 Released At karresults.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board have declared Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023. The board announced the result today, and it can now be checked on the official website karresults.nic.in. The candidates who appeared in the examination must have their roll number and other details to check the result on the official website.

On May 8, 2023, the Karnataka Board announced the results of the SSLC examination this year. The examination saw 82 percent of students passing the examination. Students who did not meet the minimum requirements had to show up for the Supplemental tests because this was their final chance to get through the exam this year.

The students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2023 can visit karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in for their results. The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam was held from June 12 to June 19, 2023. To take the exam, candidates had to register by May 15.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecards

Step 1- Visit the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board/ Results at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2- Once the homepage appears, click on link with ‘Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023'

Step 3- Once you click, a new page will appear asking you to enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4- Once you have logged in after entering the details, the Karnataka SSLC result 2023 will appear on screen

Step 5- Now you can check your result and download the same

Step 6- Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Direct Link